ED grills TMC MP Nusrat Jahan for 6 hrs; party maintains distance

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan was on Tuesday grilled by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths for nearly six hours at its office in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town area here, a senior official of the probe body said.

The 33-year-old actor, who was summoned by the federal agency for questioning last week, was asked to clarify her role as the director of the real estate company besides other questions related to the investigation.

"I answered all the questions I was asked. Thank you so much," was her brief reply to questions by reporters after coming out of the ED's office in the evening.

The TMC leadership distanced itself from Jahan while affirming her cooperation with the central agencies.

An ED official said that Jahan during the questioning was also asked about the huge loan (over Rs one crore) that she allegedly took from the company.

"She was asked how she repaid the loan. She has submitted some documents to our officers and they are being probed. Our officers also asked her to specify the respective roles of Rakesh Singh and small-time actor Ruplekha Mitra who were co-directors in the company," he told PTI.

ED has summoned Mitra for questioning in the same case.

"We have nothing to say regarding it. From the very first day, we have said we have zero tolerance (towards corruption). She was summoned, she had gone and cooperated," senior TMC minister Partha Bhowmick said when asked to comment on Jahan's questioning by the ED.

Bhowmick said while addressing a press conference at state headquarters along with cabinet and party colleague Shashi Panja.

The probe follows the lodging of a complaint by a group of senior citizens recently accusing a real estate company of cheating them by promising flats in the New Town area on the eastern fringes of the city.

Jahan has denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017. The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017. PTI SCH PNT KK NN