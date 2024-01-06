ED has become a 'political tool' in hands of ruling BJP: Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre, saying the Enforcement Directorate has become a "political tool" for the ruling party.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, the minister alleged that the BJP government in the Centre has been "targeting" AAP and other opposition leaders by "misusing" the central agencies.

"The BJP has been targeting AAP leaders ever since they came to power. This is a political conspiracy," Atishi said.

"The Central government has proven that ED is nothing but a political tool," she said.

Advertisment

"They have targeted opposition leaders from all states and by the time the Lok sabha elections arrive, the ED will put all of them behind the bars," she claimed.

Atishi also said the ED is misusing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against opposition parties, adding, "Getting bail under this act is almost impossible." The minister said the ED had allegedly summed two Dalit farmers under the PMLA when the duo had merely Rs 450 in their bank accounts.

"The ED has filed cases against two old farmers. They have only Rs 450 in their bank accounts in total and ED issued summons to them under the PMLA," Atishi alleged.

There was no immediate response from the ED on the allegations. PTI ABU RPA