Rahul Gandhi claims 'ED planning to raid him', says waiting with open arms

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that an Enforcement Directorate raid is being planned against him after his 'chakravyuh' speech in Parliament.

Gandhi said he was "waiting with open arms".

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders' tell me a raid is being planned,” Gandhi said in a post on X early Friday.

“Waiting with open arms @dir_ed ..Chai and biscuits on me,” the former Congress chief said.

Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Gandhi on Monday claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' he promised would be broken by the INDIA bloc.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Budget 2024-25, Gandhi had said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will ensure that a legal guarantee for MSP as well as a caste census is passed by the House.

Thousands of years ago in Haryana's Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a 'chakravyuh', he had said, adding that a 'chakravyuh' has violence and fear.

Gandhi's reference was to the Mahabharat legend according to which Abhimanyu was killed in a 'chakravyuh'. 'Chakravyuh' refers to a multi-layered military formation aimed at trapping a warrior by opponents placed strategically in an alignment resembling a lotus-shaped labyrinth.

He had said the 'chakravyuh' is also called a 'padmavyuh' for its resemblance to a lotus (BJP's election symbol) formation.