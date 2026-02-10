ED issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani, wife in money laundering case

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and his wife Tina Ambani to appear for questioning in a money laundering case next week, officials said on Tuesday.

Tina Ambani, 68, a former actor, was asked to depose by the federal agency here on Monday but she skipped appearance.

Officials said she has now been asked to depose on February 17 followed by Anil Ambani, 66, on February 18. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once they depose, the officials said.

A response from the Reliance Group on these summons is awaited.

Anil Ambani was questioned by the ED once last year as part of these investigations linked to multiple Reliance Group companies and their bank loans. It is understood that Tina Ambani has been called for questioning with regard to a money trail linked to the purchase of a luxury condominium in New York's Manhattan.

The ED had recently arrested former RCOM (Reliance Communication) president Punit Garg in this case.

The New York property was "fraudulently" sold in 2023 during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of RCOM by Garg, the ED had claimed in a statement earlier.

It is understood that RCOM informed the stock exchange about this "fraudulent" sale in 2025.

"The sale proceeds of USD 8.3 million (about Rs 69.55 crore in 2023) were remitted from the USA under the guise of a sham investment arrangement with a Dubai-based entity controlled by a Pakistan-linked individual, without the knowledge or consent of the Resolution Professional (RP)," the agency has claimed.

The ED recently also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe multiple cases of alleged bank fraud and linked financial irregularities against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) on the directions of the Supreme Court.

It has attached assets worth Rs 12,000 crore as part of this probe and has filed three complaints called ECIRs (Enforcement Case Information Reports) against Reliance Group companies. PTI NES DV DV