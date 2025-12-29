ED issues notice to interrogate Ex-MLA P V Anvar in KFC loan misappropriation case

Kochi, Dec 29 (PTI) The ED, probing the alleged misappropriation of loans by former MLA P V Anvar from the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), has issued a notice asking him to appear for interrogation, officials said on Monday.

Sources told PTI that Anvar has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Kochi on December 31.

Officials said the notice was sent to Anvar by post and email.

Anvar is currently associated with the All India Trinamool Congress, which was recently included as an associate party of the UDF.

The ED had carried out raids at the residences and business premises linked to Anvar in Malappuram in November this year.

The agency is probing a Rs 7.5 crore loan granted by the KFC to Malamkulam Constructions, a firm associated with Anvar, in 2015.

Subsequently, loans amounting to Rs 3.05 crore and Rs 1.56 crore were sanctioned to Pee Vee Aar Developers using the same collateral properties within a short interval, resulting in a total non-performing asset (NPA) of around Rs 22.3 crore, the ED said in a statement.

The statement said the ED identified as many as 15 bank accounts held in the names of different persons, allegedly benamis, through which suspected transactions had taken place.

“During the searches, Anvar admitted to being the real beneficial owner of Malamkulam Constructions, despite the company being held in the names of his nephews and driver. He confirmed that the loan amounts were used for the large township project Pee Vee Aar (PVR) Metro Village,” the ED statement said.

The ED also said certain buildings were constructed in the PVR Metro Village by Malamkulam Constructions Pvt Ltd without proper approvals from the local regulatory body and that proceeds of crime had been infused into the construction.

ED officials said searches at the premises of Bis Manjeri LLP and PVR Metro Village indicated extensive construction and commercial activity, including schools, amusement parks, resorts, villa projects and apartment blocks.

The ED initiated the probe after the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) recently registered a corruption case related to loan misappropriation at the KFC Malappuram office.

Last month, the ED recorded the statement of Murugesh Narendran, the complainant in the VACB case.

Anvar, a former MLA from Nilambur, had parted ways with the LDF following differences and later unsuccessfully contested the Assembly by-election on a Trinamool Congress ticket earlier this year.