ED issues summons to actor Mimi Chakraborty in illegal betting app case

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to actor and former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering in an online betting platform, an official said.

Chakraborty has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on September 15, he said.

"She has been issued summons to appear before our officers in connection with the probe concerning the online betting platform," the officer said.

The ED had last month issued summons to popular Bengali actor Ankush Hazra over the same case.

Hazra has been asked to appear before the ED officers at its CGO Complex office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area on September 16, the officer added. PTI SCH RBT