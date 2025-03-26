ED lost trustworthiness in view of chargesheet in Kodakara black money case: UDF

Kollam(Kerala), Mar 26 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the Kodakara black money case, reportedly giving a clean chit to the BJP, has destroyed the "trustworthiness" of the agency and proves that it is not unbiased.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan told reporters here that the agency accuses Dharmarajan of bringing the black money to Kerala and has protected the leaders of the party in power at the Centre.

He further said that none of the findings in the police report are there in the ED's chargesheet.

According to the police, the money was brought from neighbouring Karnataka to help the BJP in the Kerala assembly polls of 2021.

Satheesan said that the ED only "hunts" the leaders of opposition parties and has allegedly protected the Kerala leadership of the BJP.

He said that the only question that remains to be asked is where was Dharmarajan bringing the money from.

"In a black money case, you investigate the source and destination of the funds. Here the police report clearly mentions where the money was headed and where it was coming from. None of that is there in the ED chargesheet," he added.

Satheesan alleged that the only thing left to see was the ED saving the CPI(M) in the Karuvannur cooperative bank scam "as they both are enacting a drama for sometime as they try to slowly bring to an end the cases against each of them".

The Kodakara black money case revolves around an April 3, 2021, highway robbery in Kodakara, Thrissur, just three days before the Kerala Assembly elections. Police investigations revealed that Rs 3.5 crore, allegedly being transported to Ernakulam to fund the poll campaign, was looted when a gang staged a fake accident near Kodakara to intercept the vehicle. PTI HMP HMP ROH