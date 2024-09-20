ED makes 10th arrest in PMLA case linked to 'illegal' sand mining in Bihar

Patna, Sep 20 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate said on Friday that it has made its 10th arrest in a money laundering case linked to a probe into the alleged illegal sand mining in Bihar.

Punj Kumar Singh, a former director and syndicate member of Broadson Commodities Pvt. Ltd., was taken into custody on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.

The agency alleged that Singh generated "huge proceeds of crime through Broadson Commodities Pvt. Ltd. by illegal sale of sand and was also involved in layering and laundering of the proceeds." It said raids were conducted at the premises of this man in March and since then he has been "evading" summonses issued to him by the ED for questioning in the case.

The money laundering case stems from a clutch of about 20 FIRs filed by the Bihar Police against the company.

According to the ED, it was alleged that Broadson Commodities Pvt. Ltd. has been "involved in" illegal sand mining and selling of sand without using the departmental pre-paid transportation e-challan, issued by the mining authority of Bihar, causing a revenue loss to the extent of Rs 210.68 crore to the government exchequer.

The agency had earlier arrested nine people before the latest action and has attached assets worth Rs 93 crore. PTI NES NSD NSD