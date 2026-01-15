ED moves Jharkhand HC seeking CBI probe into police raid on its office

Ranchi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved the Jharkhand High Court, seeking a CBI probe into a raid conducted by the state police on its premises, alleging "direct interference" by the police in the functioning of the central agency.

Police had earlier in the day entered the ED premises in the state capital and carried out a search and seizure operation.

Police initiated the action after an FIR was registered by a PHED employee named Santosh.

In his complaint, Santosh stated that he was subjected to severe torture and misbehaviour by ED officers who were interrogating him in a case.

On the basis of the FIR, Ranchi police raided the premises of the central agency and questioned its officers.

In its petition before the high court, the ED claimed that police action constituted direct interference with the working of a central agency.

The case is scheduled to be heard again on January 16. PTI NAM MNB