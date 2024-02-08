ED nabs Kashmiri man for 'terror financing,' being involved in MBBS admissions in Pakistan

Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a man from Kupwara district in a money laundering case related to MBBS admissions in Pakistan.

"ED has arrested Mohammad Abdullah Shah, a resident of Kupwara, J&K, on 06/02/2024 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 in connection with money laundering case wherein accused persons involved in terror financing were hand in glove with Pakistani handler Manzoor Ahmad Shah, who arranged admissions in MBBS & other courses in the colleges of Pakistan for students from J&K," the ED posted on X.

The probe agency said Shah was produced before the Court of the Special Judge ACB (CBI-Cases) Srinagar, Kashmir, which has granted the custody of the accused to it till February 13. PTI MIJ VN VN