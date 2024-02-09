ED never came after us when JD-U was in opposition: Lalan Singh in LS

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Hitting out at the Opposition for its claim that the Modi government was targeting their leaders using probe agencies, former Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Friday said CBI and ED never came after leaders of his party, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when it was out of the ruling NDA.

Advertisment

He also said while former prime minister Manmohan Singh was a "clean" person, those around him were involved in corruption and mismanagement.

He claimed Singh was a "mute spectator" to the things going around him.

Participating in the debate on a resolution moved by the government on 'White Paper' on Indian economy, Lalan Singh said the Opposition should have used data to counter what has been mentioned in the document but it chose to do otherwise.

Advertisment

He said his party was out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its leader Nitish Kumar was an anchor of the opposition parties.

But neither he nor Kumar were targeted by CBI or ED. "If you indulge in corruption, you'll have to pay the price. You will get thorn not a sweet mango," he said.

After quitting the BJP-led NDA nearly two years ago, the JD(U) recently rejoined the ruling dispensation.

The MP from Munger in Bihar also rejected claims of the Opposition that the white paper was aimed at tarnishing its image. He said fact and figures have been placed before the House hence there was no question of tarnishing someone's image. PTI NAB CK