ED officers attack: CBI at CID office to take custody of Shajahan Sheikh

Kolkata: The CBI has approached West Bengal Police to take over the investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 following a Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, officials said here.

Advertisment

The agency team also reached the CID office in Kolkata with paramilitary forces to take custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the state police on February 29 in connection with the attack.

Earlier in the day, a high court bench headed by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam had directed that the probe in the attack case be transferred to the CBI and the custody of Sheikh be handed over to the central agency by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

The order was challenged by the West Bengal Government before the Supreme Court within hours.