ED officers raid carpenter's residence in Bengal in fake passport scam

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) A team of the Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of a person in Chakdah area of West Bengal’s Nadia district, in connection with a fake passport scam, a senior officer said.

The accused, a carpenter, was allegedly involved in preparing fake passports, he said.

"Many of these passports were sent abroad. We are conducting a search and will also question this person," the officer said.

The ED sleuths had in October arrested a person, Indubhushan Haldar, from Chakdah for allegedly helping a Pakistani operative obtain passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals, he said.

The officer said the carpenter's name surfaced during the questioning of Haldar.