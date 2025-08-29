ED officials perform yoga to mark National Sports Day

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday undertook a yoga and tug of war session at the federal probe agency's office in the national capital to mark the National Sports Day.

ED Director Rahul Navin, who led his staff in undertaking the physical exercises at the lawns of the headquarters located in central Delhi, said the organisation should form special teams to participate in various sports, a senior ED officer said.

Navin said such initiatives encourage camaraderie, enthusiasm, and efficiency among employees.

The director emphasised on the importance of physical activities like yoga, sports and exercises in daily life. He said such activities not only improve physical and mental health, but also help in developing a positive outlook towards work, the officer said.

"The director motivated all the officers and officials of the directorate to imbibe these physical activities in their daily life," he said.

The officials also took a Sports Day pledge, making their commitment to fitness, discipline, and team spirit.

The event was held as part of the 'Fit India' movement that was launched this day in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of 'hockey wizard' Major Dhyan Chand.

The ED is tasked to investigate financial crimes under three laws - the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA). PTI NES MNK MNK