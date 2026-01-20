ED probe in connection with Sabarimala gold loss appears 'politically motivated': Minister Vasavan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan on Tuesday said no one can be faulted for thinking that the ED raids and probe in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss were "politically motivated." Vasavan told reporters here that the ongoing probe into the matter by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was satisfactory and that is the view of the Kerala High Court, which is monitoring it.

"So, an ED probe parallel to that of the SIT would make people suspect the motive behind it. If someone thinks it is politically motivated, then they cannot be faulted," the minister said.

He was responding to reporters' queries about the ED raids during the day at 21 locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which included the homes of those involved or accused in the gold loss cases.

The minister said not only was the credibility of the agency in doubt, but there was discrimination in the raids carried out by it as the homes of all the accused were not inspected.

He was referring to the reports that the ED did not raid the home of accused Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru Vasavan also said that the removal from service of a top ED officer, who led the probe into the gold smuggling through diplomatic channels, brings into doubt the agency's credibility.

The Sabarimala gold loss cases relate to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.