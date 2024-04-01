ED probe in liquor scam likely to widen to Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: As Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal joins four top leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in Tihar jail on Monday till April 15, the probe is likely to widen to ministers Atishi Singh Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for ED, said that the CM named Marlena and Bharadwaj during the custodial interrogation.

"Arvind Kejriwal's conduct has been totally non cooperative and he has tried to mislead the interrogation. He said Vijay Nair does not report to me but to Atishi. Kejriwal is not sharing the password for his phone," it was argued.

"How far are these arguments relevant to the application for Judicial Custody," the Court asked.

"We reserve the right to seek his ED custody at a later stage," the ASG replied.

Marlena remained tightlipped when reporters present outside the Rouse Avenue court sought her comments on the new development.

It is pertinent to note that Marlena was in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party in Goa elections.

In its remand application, the probe agency has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".