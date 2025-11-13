ED provisionally attaches assets of Chaitanya Baghel

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 61.20 crore of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel' son, Chaitanya Baghel in connection with an ongoing investigation into the state's liquor scam, officials said Thursday.

The ED has attached immovable properties in the form of 364 pieces of residential plots and agricultural land worth Rs 59.96 crore besides movable properties in the form of bank balances and fixed deposits worth Rs 1.24 crore, the agency has said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency started investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by ACB/EOW, Raipur, Chhattisgarh under various Sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in the liquor scam in the state.

"Police investigation has revealed that Chhattisgarh liquor scam resulted in a massive loss to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of the beneficiaries with more than Rs 2500 crore of proceeds of crime (POC) generated by the commission of scheduled offences," the statement said.

The ED investigation under the PMLA has shown that Chaitanya Baghel was positioned at the "apex of the liquor syndicate".

"His position as the chief minister's son made him the controller and ultimate authority of the liquor syndicate. He was responsible for maintaining the 'hisab' (accounts) of all illicit funds collected by the syndicate. All major decisions relating to collection, channelisation, and distribution of such funds (POC) were taken under his directions," the ED said.

Chaitanya Baghel was a recipient of proceeds of crime, which he layered through his real estate business and projected as untainted assets, the ED has alleged.

He allegedly utilised the proceeds generated from the liquor scam for development of his real estate project "Vitthal Green" under his proprietorship concern, Baghel Developers.

"Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the ED on July 18, 2025 and is presently in judicial custody. Earlier, in this case Anil Tuteja (Ex-IAS), Arvind Singh, Trilok Singh Dhillon, Anwar Dhebar, Arun Pati Tripathi (ITS) and Kawasi Lakhma (MLA and the then Excise Minister of Chhattisgarh) were arrested by ED," the statement said.

It said the present attachment of Rs. 61.20 crore is in continuation of earlier attachments of immovable properties valued at approximately Rs 215 crore. PTI NES ABS DV DV