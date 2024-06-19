ED questions Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta in ration 'scam' for over 5 hrs

Kolkata, Jun 19 (PTI) Bengali filmstar Rituparna Sengupta was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its investigation into the multi-crore ration distribution irregularities, officials said.

During the questioning, which lasted for over five hours, Sengupta was asked about her relation with former Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who had been arrested in the case, they said.

She was also asked if any financial transactions happened between her office and the state Food and Supplies Department when Mallick was the minister, they added.

"We also verified some details, including transactions made through her bank accounts. She has submitted a few documents, which will also be verified," an ED officer said.

Following the questioning, Sengupta claimed that she had no connection with the alleged irregularities.

"I have cooperated with them throughout. I have provided them with the necessary documents. I cannot talk much about the matter," she said while leaving the ED office.

The ED had asked the actress to before it on June 5, but as she was in the US, she had requested the agency for another date.

In 2019, Sengupta was questioned by the ED in the Rose Valley chit-fund case.