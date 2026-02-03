ED questions ex-TDB official in Sabarimala gold 'loss' case'

Kochi, Feb 3 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned former Travancore Devaswom Board administrative officer Murari Babu in connection with the Sabarimala gold "loss" linked money laundering investigation, officials said.

The agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Babu was arrested by the Kerala special investigation team (SIT) as part of this probe and was recently granted bail by a court.

Searches were undertaken by the ED in this case last month.

It filed a PMLA case on January 9 taking cognisance of a clutch of Kerala police FIRs.

The politically sensitive case is already being investigated by a state SIT under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

The probe is related to a series of irregularities, including official misconduct, administrative lapses and a criminal conspiracy, to misappropriate the gold from the various artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine. PTI NES DV DV