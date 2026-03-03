ED questions Ex-TDB president Vasu in connection with Sabarimala gold loss

Kochi, Mar 3 (PTI) The ED on Tuesday questioned former TDB president N Vasu in connection with the Sabarimala gold "loss" linked money laundering investigation, officials said.

Vasu was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Sabarimala gold loss cases last year and was recently released on statutory bail.

As part of the probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has so far questioned former Sabarimala administrative officers S Sreekumar and Murari Babu, former TDB secretary S Jayasree and actor Jayaram.

The agency had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in January this year based on two Kerala police FIRs regarding the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

The alleged misappropriation of gold from the shrine is being investigated by the SIT constituted by and under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. PTI HMP ROH