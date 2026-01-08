ED questions former MLA Anvar in loan misappropriation probe

Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) The ED, probing the alleged misappropriation of loans by former MLA P V Anvar from the Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), interrogated him here on Thursday, officials said.

Following a notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate, Anvar appeared at the federal agency's office in Kochi at around 10 am.

He was questioned till around 9.30 pm and left the office by 10 pm, sources said, adding that he is likely to be summoned again as part of the investigation.

Anvar is currently associated with the All India Trinamool Congress, which was recently included as an associate party of the UDF.

The ED had carried out searches at the residences and business premises linked to Anvar in Malappuram in November this year.

The agency is probing a Rs 7.5 crore loan granted by the KFC to Malamkulam Constructions, a firm linked to Anvar, in 2015.

Subsequently, loans of Rs 3.05 crore and Rs 1.56 crore were sanctioned to Pee Vee Aar Developers using the same collateral properties within a short interval, resulting in a total non-performing asset (NPA) of around Rs 22.3 crore, the ED said.

The ED has identified as many as 15 bank accounts held in the names of different persons, allegedly benamis, through which suspected transactions had taken place.

According to the ED, during the searches Anvar admitted to being the real beneficial owner of Malamkulam Constructions, though the firm was registered in the names of his nephews and driver.

He also confirmed that the loan amounts were used for the township project Pee Vee Aar (PVR) Metro Village, the agency had said after the raids.

The central agency had initiated the probe after the Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a corruption case related to alleged loan misappropriation at the KFC Malappuram office. PTI TBA TBA SA