ED questions tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with Sabarimala gold loss

Kochi, Mar 4 (PTI) The ED on Wednesday questioned Sabarimala tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss linked money laundering investigation, officials said.

The tantri arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office around 2:30 pm and left at about 5:45 pm, they added.

Rajeevaru is the 16th accused in a case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and the 13th accused in another case concerning the alleged loss of gold from the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

Last month, a vigilance court granted him bail in both cases, noting that there was “not even an iota of evidence” against him.

On Tuesday, the ED had questioned former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) official N Vasu in connection with the same money laundering probe.

Vasu was arrested last year by a Special Investigation Team in the Sabarimala gold loss cases and was recently released on statutory bail.

Besides the tantri (chief priest) and Vasu, the ED has questioned former Sabarimala administrative officers S Sreekumar and Murari Babu, former TDB secretary S Jayasree, and actor Jayaram in connection with its investigation.

The agency had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in January this year based on two Kerala police FIRs concerning the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

The alleged misappropriation is being investigated by the SIT, constituted under the supervision of the Kerala High Court. PTI HMP SSK