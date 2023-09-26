ED raid conducted at Centre's behest to harass me: Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Yadav

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Minister of State for Higher Education and Home Rajendra Yadav on Tuesday accused the central government of harassing him through central investigation agencies.

He said that a team of the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at his residence and other premises in Kotputli-Behror.

He said a search was carried out last year by the Income Tax department at his premises and now the ED has come.

"Everyone has the right to do business. We have not done anything wrong … We have not done any corruption or wrongdoing. The mobiles of both my sons were seized," he told reporters here.

He said that the ED conducted searches at the residences of his sons today.

"Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated. All this is on record. My sons are into business. We have been doing business for years. The action reflects the policy and intentions of the central government," he said.

Yadav alleged that with such attempts the Centre was trying to frustrate the Congress government ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

"I will fight a legal battle, the party is with me, I will not allow myself to be exploited," he said.

Yadav said that the ED conducted searches at his premises in connection with supply of material for midday meal but neither he nor any of his family members was a supplier in midday meal scheme.

He said he has no funding from any foreign company.

"There are some people who are celebrating 'Diwali' today on ED action," he said referring to his rivals in politics. PTI SDA VN VN