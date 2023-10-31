ED raids 6 casinos in Goa as part of money laundering case probe

Panaji, Oct 31 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has raided half-a-dozen casinos in Goa as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud worth crores of rupees of certain depositors, official sources said Tuesday.

Advertisment

About eight premises are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency in the state since Monday.

Out of these premises, six locations are casinos while the rest are linked to some associated persons, they said.

The money laundering probe pertains to alleged parking of "tainted" Rs 50 crore worth funds in the state that was duped from gullible investors.

It is understood that the searches, being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), are being carried out by the ED's Kerala unit based in Kochi. PTI NES DV DV