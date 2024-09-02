ED raids AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's residence in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan as part of a money laundering probe.

Khan, representing the Okhla constituency in the Delhi Assembly, has been under scrutiny for alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED's raid follows previous actions by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had filed FIRs against Khan related to corruption, including illegal appointments within the Waqf Board.

The raid, which commenced around 7 AM, was met with strong reactions from AAP leaders and supporters.

Khan himself, in a statement to the media, highlighted the timing of the raid, mentioning, "It is 7 AM right now. ED has come to my residence to arrest me under a search warrant. My mother-in-law has been diagnosed with cancer. She had an operation four days ago. She is also at my house."

अभी सुबह-सुबह तानाशाह के इशारे पर उनकी कटपुतली ED मेरे घर पर पहुँच चुकी है, मुझे और AAP नेताओं को परेशान करने में तानाशाह कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा।



ईमानदारी से अवाम की ख़िदमत करना गुनाह है?



आख़िर ये तानाशाही कब तक?#EDRaid #Okhla pic.twitter.com/iR2YN7Z9NL — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

This personal angle has been leveraged by AAP to paint the raid as politically motivated, especially given the timing and the health condition of Khan's family member.

The ED's investigation into Khan is part of a broader crackdown under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), focusing on alleged proceeds of crime that Khan might have acquired through illicit means, including the misappropriation of funds and misuse of his position in the Waqf Board.

The AAP vowed to fight these charges questioning the timing and intent behind such raids.