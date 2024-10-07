ED raids AAP MP: PM Modi doing this as he is unable to defeat us in polls, says party

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) After the ED raided AAP MP Sanjeev Arora on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resorting to such actions because he is unable to defeat it in elections.

Addressing a press conference here, senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi claimed that the raids were not being carried out due to corruption charges but were part of a broader effort to weaken the AAP and its leadership.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land "fraud" case against Arora and others, according to official sources.

About 16-17 locations, including the houses of the 61-year-old MP in Ludhiana and Gurugram, are being searched, the sources said.

"Today, in a bid to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal and our leaders, the prime minister's pet agency ED has raided the home of Sanjeev Arora, who represents us in the Rajya Sabha," Sisodia said at the press conference.

He accused Modi of using investigative agencies as "political tools".

"Narendra Modi is resorting to such actions because he is unable to defeat us in elections," he added.

According to the sources, Arora allegedly transferred an industrial plot in the name of his company in an "illegal" manner.

Meanwhile, Arora said in a post on X that he was "not sure" about the reason behind the searches but would cooperate fully with the agency.