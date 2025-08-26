ED raids AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in hospital construction scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at premises linked to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Delhi: An ED raid is underway at Parnika Commercial & Estates Pvt. Ltd., the office of AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj, located in Himalaya Bhavan on KG Marg pic.twitter.com/20nsAhBi8B — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2025

The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government.

Further details are awaited.