ED raids against ex Kerala Anvar, others

Kochi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of former MLA P V Anvar and some others in Kerala as part of an alleged loan 'fraud' linked money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The case pertains to alleged fraudulent loans sanctioned by the Kerala Financial Corporation in 2015 leading to a loss of Rs 22.31 crore.

The ED is examining disproportionate assets, suspected benami holdings, diversion of funds into real-estate projects, and other unaccounted investments to trace the laundering trail, the sources said.

Anvar, 58, has represented the Nilambur constituency as an independent backed by the ruling LDF party of the state.

He resigned as an MLA and joined the Trinamool Congress in January. PTI NES DV DV