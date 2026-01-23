Panaji Jan 23 (PTI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids in Goa and Delhi after it filed a money laundering case against the promoters of a Goa-based nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire in December last year, officials said.

About eight premises, including the offices and residential locations of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, apart from that of some others involved in the case are being searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The fire broke out on December 6, 2025 at the Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in Goa's Arpora village, when it was hosting a dance party. As many as 50 people were injured in the incident.

The two brothers fled the country hours after the incident and travelled to Thailand. They were later deported to India on December 17 last year and are currently in the custody of Goa police.