ED raids against Maha Trust, Yemeni national in FCRA case

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at a dozen locations in connection with an FCRA "violation" case against a Maharashtra-based Trust, officials said.

The raids were undertaken at premises located in the Nandurbar district and in Mumbai in the case of Jamia Ismalia Ishatul Uloom (JIIU) and a Yemeni citizen Al-Khadami Khaled Ibrahim Saleh and others.

The probe stems from a state police chargesheet filed against the accused in April this year.

The Ministry of Home Affairs vide its order dated 15.07.2024, has cancelled the registration certificate under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) of the Jamia Ismalia Ishatul Uloom trust after finding that it is "involved" in channelising foreign contribution funds to other non-FCRA registered NGO, the officials said. PTI NES RT RT