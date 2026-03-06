ED raids against Reliance Power Ltd. in Mumbai, Hyderabad

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad as part of a money laundering investigation against Reliance Power Ltd., a group company of businessman Anil Ambani, officials said.

About 10-12 locations linked to the said company and its executives are being searched in the two cities, they said.

About 15 teams of the agency are undertaking the action, the officials said.

The ED is investigating multiple companies linked to Anil Ambani as part of an alleged bank fraud linked money laundering case. PTI NES DV DV