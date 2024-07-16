ED raids Bihar IAS officer, ex RJD MLA in money laundering probe

Patna/New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple premises in Bihar, Delhi and Pune as part of a money laundering investigation against Bihar cadre IAS officer Sanjeev Hans and former RJD MLA Gulab Yadav, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken against the 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hans, currently serving as the Principal Secretary of the Bihar energy department, apart from Yadav and some others.

The sources said the federal agency action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the probe is linked to alleged corruption charges. PTI NES/PKD DV DV