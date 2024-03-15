ED raids BRS leader K Kavitha's premises in Hyderabad

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided the premises of BRS leader K Kavitha in Hyderabad as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

It was not clear if the action is linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy linked case of the central agency in which the ED has questioned the BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The ED had claimed Kavitha was linked to a 'south group' named lobby of liquor traders who were trying to play a larger role under the now scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.