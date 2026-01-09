ED raids businessmen in Nagpur district in 2022 illegal sand transportation case

Nagpur, Jan 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out raids at premises linked to businessmen and traders in Nagpur district in connection with an illegal sand transportation case dating back to 2022, officials said.

The central agency is probing money laundering angle linked to the case registered by the Nagpur police four years ago, they said.

Around 10 ED teams from Nagpur and New Delhi began simultaneous raids at about 5 am, targeting several businessmen linked to alleged illegal sand trade. The raids were carried out in Saoner, Khapa and Patansawangi areas of Nagpur district in eastern Maharashtra, according to the officials.

According to them, the action is related to irregularities in the sale of sand brought to Maharashtra from adjoining Madhya Pradesh. The Nagpur police had registered a case against traders for allegedly evading government royalties and running an illegal sand business worth crores of rupees.

A senior officer said, "Based on our investigation in 2022, a case was registered by the Nagpur city police against several sand traders for illegal transportation and royalty evasion. The ED is now probing money laundering angle linked to the same offence." The raids were carried out at multiple places, including homes and offices of businessmen and traders, he said.

The ED did not share details about the raids or seizures made during the searches.

Sources said the ED earlier summoned these businessmen several times for questioning, but as they allegedly did not cooperate with the investigation, the anti-money laundering agency decided to conduct raids.

Another official added, "The case related to illegal sand mining and transportation was registered at the Sadar police station earlier. The ED action is part of further investigation under central laws."