Ahead of Kejriwal's questioning, ED raids his minister Raaj Kumar Anand

New Delhi: Ahead of Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's questioning, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The premises of the minister in the Civil Lines area and a few other locations are being searched, they said. The ED search teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.

Anand, 57, is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.