ED raids ex-Haryana minister's house in Faridabad; Congress cries political vendetta

Faridabad, Jan 15 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided the residence of former Haryana Cabinet Minister and senior Congress leader Mahendra Pratap Singh in Faridabad, police said.

The searches are being conducted at Singh's house in Sainik Colony, where his son Vijay Pratap Singh, a Congress leader, also resides. Vijay had contested the Badkhal Assembly seat on a Congress ticket.

According to officials, an ED team of around 17 officers arrived at the residence in four vehicles early Thursday and asked family members to remain inside during the operation.

The raid triggered sharp reactions from the Congress.

Former state Cabinet Minister Karan Dalal termed the action a "political conspiracy" by the BJP-led government at the Centre and alleged misuse of central agencies to target opposition leaders.

Dalal, who reached the senior party leader's residence after learning about the raid, was initially stopped by police before being allowed inside later.

Talking to reporters, Vivek Pratap Singh, the eldest son of the former minister, said the ED had been searching the house for several hours but claimed that nothing incriminating had been found so far.

"We are fully cooperating in the investigation, and the truth will come out soon," he said.

A heavy police deployment was made in the Sainik Colony area as searches continued till late evening. The ED has not issued any official statement on the matter so far. PTI COR RHL