ED raids ex-TN minister Vaithiyalingam in money laundering case

Chennai, Oct 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided premises linked to former AIADMK minister and serving MLA R Vaithiyalingam and some others as part of a money laundering case investigation, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken in four cities of Tamil Nadu, including in the Ekkattuthangal area of Chennai and the minister's house in Orathanadu taluk of Thanjavur district, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Supporters of the 69-year-old politician, who represents the Orathanadu seat in the Tamil Nadu assembly, stood outside his house while the searches were being carried out by the federal agency along with a security team of the CRPF.

The ED investigation is related to alleged quid pro quo in giving sanctions for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) works during Vaithiyalingam's stint as the Tamil Nadu housing development minister between 2011-16.

The money laundering case stems from a Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) complaint filed against him this year on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

It is alleged that "tainted" funds were received as "unsecured loans" in the bank accounts of some companies allegedly linked to him.

Vaithiyalingam, a close aide of O Panneerselvam (OPS), was expelled along with the former chief minister from the AIADMK in 2022 during the leadership issue involving OPS and incumbent party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. PTI NES SA ZMN