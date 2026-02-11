ED raids in 2 UP districts against ex-madrassa teacher in money laundering case

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids in Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation against a madrassa teacher, stated to be a UK citizen now, officials said.

The case pertains to madrassa teacher Shamsul Huda Khan and some others. Three UP Police FIRs formed the basis of the ED case.

Documents related to 17 immovable properties were seized during the searches, the officials said.

Khan, who hails from Azamgarh district, was appointed an assistant teacher in a government-aided madrassa in 1984, according to the federal probe agency.

Khan is alleged to have acquired British citizenship in 2013 but he allegedly continued to draw salary from 2013-2017 and pension till 2023 despite neither being an Indian citizen nor discharging teaching duties as he resided abroad, the officials said.

It is also alleged that illegal funds were routed through NGOs controlled by the accused in the guise of donations and were utilised for constructing madrassas and acquiring other properties, as per the ED.

A financial analysis of the bank accounts linked to Khan and entities controlled by him has found that he allegedly received Rs 5 crore in his personal capacity as well as in the name of Raza Foundation and Kuliyatul Banatir Razabia Educational and Welfare Society, said the officials.