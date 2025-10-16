ED raids in Belekeri port 'illegal' iron ore export case

New Delhi/Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Karnataka and Haryana as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged illegal iron ore export through the Belekeri port of the southern state.

Official sources said at at least 20 premises in Bengaluru and Hospet (Vijayanagara district) apart from some in Haryana's Gurugram were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering probe stems from a clutch of FIRs and chargesheets filed by the CBI in this case after the Supreme Court directed it (CBI) to probe instances of "illegal" export of iron ore from the Belekeri port, they said.

Those covered in the ED searches include companies and key management persons of MSPL Ltd. (Baldota Group), Greentex Mining Industries Ltd., Srinivasa Minerals Trading Co., Arshad Exports, SVM Nett Project Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Alphine Minmetals India Pvt. Ltd.

Those searched could not be contacted immediately for a comment on the ED action against them.

It is alleged that the accused illegally excavated, purchased, sold and transported iron ore without paying due taxes and royalty, the sources said.

"This caused huge loss to the state exchequer and immense damage to the environment," an ED source said.

In a case related to this port, the agency had arrested Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in September as part of a money laundering investigation linked to "illegal" transport of iron ore from Bellary to Belekeri.