ED raids in Delhi, Goa against Hawala operators

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of Hawala operatives in Delhi and Goa as part of an investigation against Indians who hold "undisclosed" assets held in Dubai, officials said.

The investigation is being undertaken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The federal probe agency has prepared data on undisclosed assets held by Indians in Dubai, and the searches are aimed at further collecting evidence to prove these allegations, officials added.

Hawala operators move money within the country and abroad illegally, largely dealing in cash. PTI NES MPL MPL