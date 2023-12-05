Advertisment
#National

ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money laundering case against Lawrence Bishnoi gang

NewsDrum Desk
05 Dec 2023
Lawrence Bishnoi (File image)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday conducted multiple raids in Haryana and Rajasthan as part of a money laundering investigation against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said.

The central probe agency is covering around a dozen locations in the two states as part of the action being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bishnoi, currently in jail, is one of the accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The ED's action stems from FIRs and charge sheets filed against the gangster by the National investigation Agency (NIA).

