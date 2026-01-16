ED raids in multiple states in drugs trafficking case

Panaji/New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multi-state searches in a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Around 20-25 premises in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Kerala are being raided by the Goa zonal office of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED investigation is understood to be stemming from an FIR of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) of Goa Police. PTI NES DV DV