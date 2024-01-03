ED raids Jharkhand CM's press advisor, others in 'illegal' mining case

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday raided locations of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, officials of Sahibganj district and a former MLA as part of a money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said.

About a dozen locations in the state are being raided by the central agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu, collector and SP of Sahibganj district, ex-MLA Pappu Yadav, some jail department officials and a police constable are being searched, the sources said.

The agency, since 2022, has been probing a trail of Rs 100 crore of "proceeds of crime" generated from illegal mining operations in the state.