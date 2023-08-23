ED raids Jharkhand FM Rameshwar Oroan's son, others in liquor case

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted multiple searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan's son Rohit Oraon and some others as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state, official sources said.

About 34 premises in state capital Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar and Godda districts are being covered by the officials of the central probe agency along with a security cover of the CRPF.

The premises of the senior Oraon are being covered as the father and the son live at the same location.

The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.