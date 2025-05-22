ED raids: Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara meets CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Amidst the ongoing ED raids on educational institutions linked to him, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here.

The exact details of their conversation remain unknown. However, Congress sources said Parameshwara apprised the CM of the raids in connection with the gold smuggling case.

"He also told the CM about the circumstances in which the raids have taken place," they said.

The ED is investigating alleged financial irregularities, including a gold smuggling racket.

The ED raided 16 locations in the state under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), targeting hawala operators and accommodation entry operators who allegedly made 'fake' financial transactions into accounts linked to gold smuggling accused and Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao.

Among the places searched by the ED are three educational institutions linked to Parameshwara in the state.

Parameshwara said ED officials visited three institutions and a university, including Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Siddhartha Medical College, seeking financial records from the past five years.

Many ministers and ruling party MLAs, including D K Shivakumar, Satish Jarkiholi, and Dinesh Gundu Rao visited Parameshwara's Sadashivanagar residence here after the raids, to express support.

"We all are in the public life. Many people run trusts. He might have gifted money for marriage. Can an influential leader like Parameshwara indulge in smuggling?" asked Shivakumar.

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after arriving from Dubai. Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials detained her and seized gold bars weighing 14.2 kg and valued at over Rs 12.56 crore.

She is the stepdaughter of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao.