ED raids man who undertook illegal construction on land attached under PMLA in Bihar

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it seized Rs 2.87 crore cash after it recently raided a money laundering case accused who undertook illegal construction on a land parcel attached by the agency in 2018 in Bihar.

Advertisment

The federal agency said in a statement that it searched the premises of Amit Kumar alias Bachcha Rai, Vishun Rai Mahavidyalaya and Vishun Rajdeo Teachers Training College at Bhagwanpur in Bihar's Vaishali district on December 9.

The probe pertains to a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe alleged manipulation of intermediate results by Bachcha Rai, it said.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR and charge sheet filed by Patna police against Bachcha Rai and others.

Advertisment

The ED later issued an attachment order in March 2018 to seize movable and immovable assets worth Rs 4.53 crore and subsequently filed a charge sheet in the case in December that year before a special PMLA court in Patna.

The agency had sought confiscation of these assets in the charge sheet but said that "charges have not yet been framed due to non-appearance of the accused".

The ED said it was informed last month that "some illegal construction was being carried out by Bachcha Rai on the already attached land at Bhagwanpur, Vaishali".

Fresh searches were hence carried out which resulted in the seizure of Rs 2.87 crore cash, documents related to purchase of more than 100 plots of land and several other incriminating documents, the agency said. PTI NES DIV DIV