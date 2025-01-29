ED raids multiple cities in MP in adulterated milk products case

Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted multiple searches in Madhya Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe against a dairy company and its promoters accused of supplying adulterated milk products in the country and abroad, agency officials said.

Nine locations in Bhopal, Sehore and Morena districts of the company named Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters Kishan Modi, Rajendra Prasad Modi and others are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The company is alleged to be engaged in producing and distributing adulterated milk products in the domestic market as well for export using forged laboratory certificates, ED officials said.

A probe found that 63 "forged" lab certificates were used for exporting the impure milk products to various countries like Bahrain, Singapore, Oman, Qatar and the UAE, they alleged.

The company or its promoters could not be contacted immediately.