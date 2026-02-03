ED raids multiple locations in Bengal, Delhi in sand, coal smuggling probe

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous raids across multiple locations in West Bengal and Delhi on Tuesday in connection with alleged sand and coal smuggling cases, official sources said.

ED teams, accompanied by central armed forces, carried out searches at premises in Delhi, Kolkata, Asansol, Durgapur and other parts of Paschim Bardhaman district from around 6.30 am, they said.

Among the locations searched was the residence of newly appointed Budbud police station officer-in-charge (OC) Manoranjan Mandal in Asansol.

"The searches are linked to an ongoing investigation into illegal sand and coal trade," a senior official said.

Mandal, who is yet to formally assume charge at Budbud police station, was suspended last year while posted at Barabani police station following corruption charges and was subsequently attached to the Asansol Police Special Branch.

His recent reinstatement as OC has now come under scrutiny following the ED action.

The agency also searched the homes and offices of several sand and coal traders in the region. In Durgapur's Sepco area, ED conducted raids at the residence of sand trader Prabir Dutta, owner of KK Minerals, and simultaneously at the house of his brother Amit Dutta.

The firm operates sand mines in Bankura, Paschim and Purba Bardhaman districts, with offices in Panagarh, officials said.

Searches were also carried out at the residences of sand trader Sheikh Hasim Mirza Beg in Panagarh, Sheikh Kiran Mandal in Andul's Bhaktarnagar area, and coal trader Sheikh Maizul in Pandabeswar, among others.

Raids were underway at several locations in Kolkata and Delhi as well, sources added.

This investigation is different from another alleged coal scam case being probed by the federal probe agency, in which it had raided the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Kolkata last month. PTI SCH NES NN