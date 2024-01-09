ED raids multiple locations in UP's Bulandshahr in money laundering case against 'land mafia'

Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Bulandshahr city of Uttar Pradesh as part of a money laundering investigation against alleged "land mafia" Sudhir Kumar Goyal and his associates, official sources said.

The searches are being undertaken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the ED filed a case in January this year against Goyal and his associates.

Around 10 premises in Bulandshahr and adjoining areas are being searched, the sources said.

Goyal, his wife and three of his alleged associates are currently lodged in jail. They were arrested by Bulandshahr police from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district in December last year.

The ED case stems from 18 FIRs, including those registered under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, by the state police against the accused.

Goyal is alleged to be a "land mafia" and charged with cheating innocent investors to the tune of more than Rs 100 crore in the name of selling plots using "fake and fabricated" documents in illegal colonies developed by him and his companies in Bulandshahr, the sources said.