ED raids offices of BBMP engineers

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) The Directorate of Enforcement officials on Tuesday raided the offices of a few engineers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), sources said.

Advertisment

According to sources, about seven ED officials entered the BBMP head office at about 11 am and searched the files pertaining to the borewell drilling as well as the stormwater drains.

"A very senior engineer in the BBMP was the target. They were collecting files related to public works," a BBMP official told PTI. PTI GMS GMS KH